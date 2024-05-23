Celtic keen on Shakhtar's Azarov - gossip

Celtic are interested in 22-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk left-back Irakli Azarov along with a French Ligue 1 club and an Italian Serie A club. (Geo Team)

Anderlecht will go all out to sign goalkeeper Koen Casteels, the 31-year-old Belgium goalkeeper who is interesting Celtic as he prepares to leave Wolfsburg at the end of his contract. (Niewsblad)

Daniel Kelly will sit down with Celtic for more contract talks this week - despite interest in the 18-year-old midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen. (Football Scotland)

