Celtic increase asking price for Atletico Madrid target

Atletico Madrid could be blocked in their summer push to sign Celtic star Matt O’Riley.

Los Rojiblancos are planning squad updates ahead of the 2024/25 season with midfield a key area of focus for Diego Simeone.

The club are continuing their policy of selling and releasing players to raise transfer funds and free up space on their inflated salary list.

Celtic playmaker O’Riley has been a target for Simeone for the last 12 months but Atletico Madrid have not matched Celtic’s valuation so far.

Despite confidence in Madrid that a deal can be reached, Celtic are determined to keep hold of the Danish international in Glasgow, and will now increase their asking price.

As per the latest reports from Diario AS, Celtic could demand €40m for the 23-year-old, meaning Saul Niguez would need to leave.

Even if Saul agrees to terminate his contract, a lower fee will be put forward to Celtic, as Atletico Madrid aim for a structured deal.