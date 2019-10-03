Celtic gain revenge over Cluj with impressive Europa League win to go top of Group E

Mohamed Elyounoussi scores Celtics second against CFR Cluj on a wet night in Glasgow - AFP

Celtic 2 FCR Cluj 0

Cluj triggered an existential crisis at Celtic when they knocked the Hoops out of the Champions League qualifiers with an extraordinary 4-3 victory at Parkhead on August 13, an unforeseen result that saw Neil Lennon subjected to condemnation which he labelled ‘hysterical’. His response was justified by events in this Europa League tie which saw Celtic go top of Group E with an assertive victory secured by goals from Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Celtic showed two changes from the personnel who started in the 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday with Mauritz Bauer, victim of an ankle injury, on the bench alongside and replaced by Hatem Abd Elhamed, while Olivier Ntcham was also among the substitutes in a tactical switch that saw Elyounoussi brought in to operate wide on the left.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo, meanwhile, was suspended after being sent off against Rennes on the Group E opening day. News of Rangers’ last-minute defeat by Young Boys in Berne had circulated amongst the home crowd before kick-off and added to the imperative to secure victory.

When these sides met in August, Dan Petrescu’s tactics included a high press from the start to prevent Celtic building a rhythm in their opponents’ territory. Forewarned on this occasion, the Scottish champions signalled their intent by pushing upfield immediately and within 10 minutes they were banging on the Cluj door when Christopher Jullien planted a header that was flush on target until Giedras Arlauskis blocked at the expense of a corner kick. When that arrived, Jullien again got his skull to the ball only to see it sweep narrowly over the top.

The French central defender was a clear and present danger but the surprise for Cluj was the contribution of Boli Bolingoli, who had been considered too much of a risk to be fielded against them on their Champions League visit. When the breakthrough arrived, almost midway through the first half, it was the left back who set it up at lung-bursting pace when he chased a threaded pass from Callum McGregor to deliver a perfect chip which was met with an equivalent header by Edouard to ignite the familiar tumult in the stands.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring the hosts' first on a good night in Europe Credit: PA

Cluj were hardly passive and soon after Celtic’s opener they had the ball in the net behind Fraser Forster but the Romanians’ celebrations were immediately curtailed by an offside flag, although the decision was marginal. There was to be no greater menace from Cluj in the first half, although the closing moments were enlivened by a ludicrous dive by Mario Rondon, for which he was duly cautioned.

James Forrest had been in rampaging form but was prone to an uncharacteristic tendency to put too much weight on his prompts, as witnessed shortly after the break when he struck a diagonal pass just too forcefully for the advancing Elyounoussi to make contact near the back post. Forrest remedied the flaw as the hour mark approached, to telling effect.

Ryan Christie switched Celtic into attack with a cute stepover which bore him on into the Cluj half, where he fed Forrest on the overlap. The Scotland winger surged into the penalty area and held up play to allow Elyounoussi to arrive, whereupon the Norwegian international midfielder took a touch and struck a drive which was deflected sharply beyond Arluaskis.

Elyounoussi’s strike did not kill off Cluj’s sporadic menace, but Celtic dominated the closing stages and Edouard came close to adding to their advantage with a slashing effort that was just too high. It was, nevertheless, an evening of vindication for Lennon and his men.

Match details

Celtic (4-2-3-1): Forster; Elhamed, Jullien, Ajer, Bloingoli; Brown, McGregor; Forrest (Hayes 85), Christie (Ntcham 90), Elyounoussi; Edouard.

Subs (unused): Gordon (g), Bitton, Sinclair, Bauer, Rogic,

Booked: McGregor, Jullien.

CFR Cluj (4-3-3): Arlauskis (g); Susic, Boli, Burca, Camora; Bordeianu, Luis Aurelio (Culio 56), Djokovic (Golofca 80); Deac, Rondon, Omrani.

Subs (unused): Fernandez, Paun, Hoban, Peteleu, Mike.

Booked: Djokovic.

Referee: Daniel Sebert, Germany.