Celtic fans react to Scottish Premiership defeat by Hearts

After seeing their side suffer successive Scottish Premiership defeats for the first time since March 2013, Celtic fans are not happy.

Saturday's loss to Hearts ended Brendan Rodgers' side 52-league game unbeaten run at home, leaving supporters frustrated as the title became tightly-contested again.

We asked them their views, and here's what a selection of them had to say...

Patrick: One win in the Champions League doesn't make up for losing an eight-point gap at the top and being dumped out of the cup at the first chance. I think it's clear now that Brendan Rodgers shouldn't have come back. He's got until New Year to turn it around.

Benny: Another shocking display from a Celtic team devoid of passion, fight, determination or ideas. Their bottle has gone. Rodgers has dismantled a treble-winning team, who played wonderful football, in six short months. Kyogo is a shadow of last year's player and so are most of the others. The title is Rangers' for the taking unless major changes happen.

Tommy: How long can this go on? Truly astonishing how this treble winning team have deteriorated.

Anon: I said it last week and I'll say it again, Rodgers has lost the dressing room. Livingston next week will be a real struggle as they will out-muscle Celtic all over the pitch.

Christopher: Seriously, what is going at the club? We have signed all these players during the summer and Luis Palma is the only one who is starting games. Where is Holm, Nawrocki, Tillio, etc? Surely some of these players deserve a chance over David Turnbull and Mikey Johnston?

Alison: This had been coming. The board need to learn this lesson that the boredom of the two-club Premiership is not enough. It comes from the top, no progression if you don't spend. We need a defence and a goalie, and soon.

Stephen: Was it a real surprise with this result? The overly positive responses to the midweek result was bizarre. Covering the cracks of what is a poorly-managed team. A fast and forward-looking team has been reduced to a disorganised and sluggish disaster. Typical of the Rodgers team of the past. We won then, we will lose the league this time.

Tino: I thought we'd kick on after that nothing/everything Feyenoord monkey-off-the-back game midweek. To go from that to that insipid, lifeless performance inside days really does sum this Celtic side up at the moment. We are so Jekyll and Hyde right now.

Andy: This has been on the cards for weeks, players not fit to wear the jersey and wrong tactics by the manager. We are on the way to handing Rangers the title and they are not that good either. I am raging.

Peter: Board need to be brave. Time to change things. Reappointment of Brendan Rodgers has not worked. He is getting nothing from a huge squad. Obviously, players are not motivated and tactics are non-existent. He changed a winning formula. Under Ange it mattered little who played the game and result was the same.

Conor: It feels like every Celtic fan could see this coming the moment Rodgers was announced as a candidate. How did the board not? I take no pleasure in being proved right about his appointment. Also, new signings have been poor except Palma and every player who was already here has gotten worse.