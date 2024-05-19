Celtic fans condemned by Glasgow council for ‘unacceptable’ title celebration damage

This is the second year running in which Celtic fans caused city-centre damage during their celebrations - Getty Images /Jeff J Mitchell

Celtic fans were condemned by authorities for raucous title celebrations in which supporters brawled and cause extensive damage to central Glasgow.

The city council said levels of “disruption and antisocial behaviour” were “unacceptable” after cleaning teams worked through the night to clear debris.

Footage online shows violence erupting after a huge crowd gathered on the city’s Trongate, which was left covered with litter and empty bottles. One man was bloodied in the brawl while others were seen climbing lamp-posts and traffic lights as well as letting off flares.

Thousands had flocked to the city centre after the team lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy at Parkhead, following a 3-2 win over St Mirren.

‘It is possible to celebrate and show a basic level of consideration’

“After an exceptional clean-up effort by our teams overnight, the area is now clear – including the course for the Cancer Research UK Race for Life, which is taking place this morning,” the council said.

“There has been damage to infrastructure such as bus stops and traffic signals, but we do not yet know the full extent of what repairs will be necessary.

“This kind of damage, disruption and antisocial behaviour remains unacceptable. It should be possible to celebrate and show a basic level of consideration for others in the city at the same time.”

The trophy was presented to the team at Celtic Park. Policing had been stepped up for Saturday’s league decider, with officers closing roads for the unofficial party. It was the second year in succession that the fans had staged such raucous celebrations.

The league title had been decided before Saturday’s game but the home match gives fans the chance to celebrate their win. Council staff and the emergency services began preparing for the post-match celebrations on Friday.

