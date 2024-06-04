Celtic face Kelleher transfer fight - gossip

[Getty Images]

Celtic will find it hard to afford Caoimhin Kelleher this summer as Liverpool want more than the £10m the Scottish champions are willing to pay for the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper. (Football Insider)

Celtic are confident they are close to striking a deal to sign Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis from Benfica after the 22-year-old midfielder spent a season on loan in Glasgow with an option to buy for £6m. (Daily Record)

Celtic are interested in Lausanne-Sport midfielder Alvyn Sanches, but Coventry City, Stoke City and clubs in Germany, France and the Netherlands are also considering offers for the 21-year-old Swiss who is valued at £4.3m. (Daily Express)

Defender Bosun Lawal, the 21-year-old who impressed in midfield last season on loan to Fleetwood Town, is to be given a chance to impress with Celtic's first team this summer despite interest from a number of Championship clubs in England. (Football Scotland)

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin rejected a lucrative job in Belgium because he was more interested in the project of rebuilding the Scottish Premiership side (The Press and Journal)

Thelin has started identifying transfer targets for Aberdeen weeks before leaving Elfsborg, Pittodrie director Willie Garner has confirmed, in order to 'hit the ground running'. (The Press and Journal)

One of those players could be Robbie McCrorie, after the Rangers goalkeeper rejected a new contract at Ibrox amid links of a summer move to Pittodrie (Daily Record)

Dundee have played down reports they are looking to sign Lebanon international Daniel Lajud, 25, after the president of his former club Atlante said the winger was moving to Dens Park to link up with former teammate Antonio Portales (The Courier)

Dundee United have agreed terms with North Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski, with the 24-year-old being a free agent after quitting Shkupi in his homeland. (Daily Record)

Arsenal will consider offers for 26-year-old Scotland defender Kieran Tierney this summer. (The Standard)

Rangers are interested in signing defender Reuell Walters with the 19-year-old having rejected the offer of a new contract by Arsenal. (The Scotsman)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has prioritised signing a prolific striker this summer. (Football Insider)

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq are ramping up their summer plans by preparing a move for Rangers defenders James Tavernier and Connor Goldson. (Al-Riyadiya)

Rıdvan Yılmaz says he has no interest in leaving Rangers despite the 23-year-old Turk facing competition for the left-back position from summer signing Jefte. (The Herald)

Panama centre-half Jose Cordoba headed for Norwich City instead of Rangers from Levski Sofia because the English club were willing to pay more up front in a transfer fee and more in wages to the 23-year-old. (Tema Sport)

Damian Garcia has seen his "desire" questioned by Penarol head coach Diego Aguirre after the 20-year-old midfielder failed to sign a new contract amid links with Rangers. (Glasgow Times)