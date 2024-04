Celtic are monitoring Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare, 25, ahead of the summer transfer window - but face serious competition from Premier League clubs. (Football Scotland)

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he will play a major role in reshaping Celtic behind the scenes as the manager will have a say in who replaces recruitment duo Mark Lawwell and Joe Dudgeon. (Daily Record)

