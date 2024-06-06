Celtic Face Battle To Convince Club In Pursuit Of Goalkeeper

Celtic are facing a battle in their pursuit of Sparta Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen this summer, according to Football Scotland.

Sparta Prague signed Jensen on loan from AZ Alkmaar last summer and have already agreed on a deal to turn it into a permanent move.

His performances for Sparta Prague last season have led to interest from Celtic, who are looking to bring in a replacement for Joe Hart, who retired at the end of last season.

Brendan Rodgers is a keen admirer of the goalkeeper and he is one of the top targets going into the summer transfer window.

However, Celtic are facing a battle in convincing Sparta Prague to let the goalkeeper leave this summer.

The Czech giants do not want to lose the goalkeeper they have already paid a fee to secure a permanent deal.

But that has not deterred Celtic from continuing to try and work out an agreement to take to Scotland.

The Scottish giants would have to pay a significant transfer fee to snare Jensen away from Sparta Prague this summer.