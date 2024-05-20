Celtic eye Burnley goalkeeper Muric - gossip

[Getty Images]

Celtic are considering a move for Burnley and Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are likely to hold talks with Oscar Cortes about turning the winger's loan deal from Lens into a permanent transfer, despite the Colombian missing the end of the season through injury. (Football Insider)

Rangers have been given hope in their pursuit of Brazilian full back Jefte, with APOEL Nicosia yet to agree personal terms on a permanent transfer from Fluminense. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian forward Martin Boyle is attracting interest from A-League duo Melbourne City and Perth Glory. However, the report states the 31-year-old is out of contract, which is incorrect. (FTBL)

Keanu Baccus thanks St Mirren and manager Stephen Robinson for their support as the Australia midfielder confirms he is moving on under freedom of contract. (Herald)

Scottish striker Scott Banks is set to leave Crystal Palace this summer after helping St Pauli to the 2. Bundesliga title on an injury-hit loan spell. (Daily Record)