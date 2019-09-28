Celtic drop first points of the season as Rangers take advantage to close gap

Celtic at last fell short of perfection on Saturday, conceding their first league points to a fighting Hibernian side, who redeemed themselves after last week’s dispiriting home defeat by Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

The consequence of that setback in the first city derby of the season was the sight of patches of empty seats allocated to the Hibs support, but those who stayed away had paid too little attention to the pattern of results in this fixture, which saw the Edinburgh side unbeaten in four successive league meetings with the champions.

In this instance, Celtic scored both goals but had to come from behind in a contest that featured an absorbing individual battle between the Hoops captain, Scott Brown, and the former Parkhead midfielder, Scott Allan.

Both were cautioned in a game strewn with yellow cards, the others being shown to Josh Vela and Lewis Stevenson of Hibs, along with Celtic’s Moritz Bauer, Kris Ajer, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham.

Hibs set the tone for their first-half efforts when Glenn Middleton delivered an early driven cross that was taken by Fraser Forster. Five minutes later, though, the goalkeeper was beaten after a fine build-up featuring consecutive reverse passes by Adam Jackson and Allan to free Christian Doidge inside the Celtic box.

Rather than shoot, the striker chose to attempt a cutback across the six-yard box but the ball ricocheted from Ajer to wrong-foot Forster and finish up in the back of the net.

Celtic were level before the midway point of the half when Bauer got clear on the right to deliver a hanging cross which was attacked by Ryan Christie, entirely unmarked, for a looping header over Chris Maxwell.

The goal had been preceded by a free-kick to Celtic, but only after a prolonged passage of play, at the end of which they should have returned the ball to Hibs, according to the Easter Road manager, Paul Heckingbottom, who kicked a water bottle that struck assistant referee Alan Mulvaney. Heckingbottom was promptly sent to the stand by Kevin Clancy.

Scott Brown was at the heart of a game strewn with yellow cards Credit: PA

The referee also angered Celtic, who believed that he turned down two plausible claims for penalty kicks for challenges by Stevenson on Christie and Daryl Horgan on Bauer. Hibs’ later grievance was about a blatant and sustained tug on Middleton’s jersey by Christopher Jullien.

Celtic’s next challenge is the chance to remedy unfinished business on Thursday when they meet CFR Cluj at home for the second time in as many competitions this season. When the pair first collided in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers, Dan Petrescu’s side achieved an extraordinary 4-3 victory in the east end of Glasgow and they now return in the Europa League group stage.

“They came to our house and beat us,” said Jullien, as he contemplated the rematch. “Whenever a team comes here and does that it’s going to remain in the corner of our minds.

“We know the Champions League was a big goal for the club, it was a misstep for us in that game. It was hard for us. They celebrated, they enjoyed their victory in our house and we were mad after that.

“For sure, it’s going to be a revenge game. I wasn’t with all my team-mates at the time of the Europa League group draw but in the locker room we were pretty confident because we know the quality we have here.

“We didn’t point the finger specifically at Cluj because we know Rennes and Lazio are good teams too. We just laughed a little bit – ‘We’re going to see them again!’

“We are ready for that challenge. They showed they are a good team by beating Lazio and the Europa League is a tough competition. Every team in this competition fights for everything.”

Jullien pinpointed his French countryman, Odsonne Edouard, as the player most likely to reverse the outcome of the first meeting with Cluj.

“I’ve played against a lot of strikers and I have definitely not met many who are complete like Odsonne,” he said. “He can drop deep and play in the midfielders and, as a defender, it can be hard when the striker is getting away from you, it’s like he disappears from you. Then he might come back, dribbling from another part of the field. It’s really difficult.”

Rangers thrashed Aberdeen to close the gap at the top of the table Credit: PA

Elsewhere in the Premiership, Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-0 at Ibrox to move just a point behind Celtic in the table. Derek McInnes’s Dons caused Rangers many problems last season but on this occasion Steven Gerrard’s side dominated, handing Aberdeen their heaviest loss for almost 10 years.

James Tavernier scored the opening goal from the penalty spot after Zak Vyner had fouled Alfredo Morelos. Five minutes before half-time, former Dons loan player Greg Stewart made it 2-0 with a left-foot shot.

Early in the second half, Stewart hit the bar with a right-foot shot. But goal No 3 duly arrived in the 50th minute when Morelos headed in a cross from Borna Barisic. Aberdeen held firm for a while after that but Rangers made it 4-0 from another penalty in the 71st minute. Greg Leigh fouled Stewart in the box and Tavernier again did the necessary with the spot-kick.

Substitute Jermain Defoe, who had replaced Sheyi Ojo, scored Rangers’ fifth 10 minutes from time.

Hamilton came from behind to win 2-1 at home against Livingston. Alan Lithgow headed the visitors in front but Brian Rice’s team fought back to take the points with an equaliser from Blair Alston and a penalty winner by Ross Cunningham following a foul on Marios Ogboe six minutes from time.

Motherwell are up to third place in the table after a hard-fought 1-0 victory at St Johnstone thanks to a first-half tap-in by Devante Cole.

The Lanarkshire side, who had Liam Donnelly sent off late on, were grateful to keeper Mark Gillespie for saving a Scott Tanser penalty.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw also saved a penalty, denying Osman Sow, as they held Kilmarnock to a 0-0 draw at Rugby Park. St Mirren also drew 0-0 at home to Hearts.