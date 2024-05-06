Celtic 'in the driving seat' in SWPL title race

Shelley Kerr insists Celtic are "in the driving seat" for the SWPL title after their 0-0 draw with Rangers.

Celtic remain top of the league as the points were shared at Broadwood but only on goal difference.

"I don't think Jo Potter will be happy with the amount of chances they created," Kerr said.

"I think she will be disappointed.

"The pressure is on them both, they need to win all their games but Celtic are in the driving seat."

Rangers travel to Glasgow City next weekend needing to take all three points.

"You've got players at Glasgow City that have been there, done it and bought the t-shirt, you've got a manager in Leanne Ross who has as well," Kerr added.

"I expect it to be really competitive. I think it will come down to who makes the best decisions."