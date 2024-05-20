Celtic dominate SWPL TOTW after title win

[BBC]

Kelsey Daughtery (Celtic): Kept a clean sheet with crucial saves on the most important day of the season for Celtic.

Joelle Murray (Hibs): Final appearance for Hibs and was named player of the match for her composed performance. A true legend of the club.

Jo Addie (Motherwell): An accomplished performance and a huge factor in Motherwell going 11 league games unbeaten.

Tess Middag (Rangers): Strolled through the match and got on the scoresheet with a lovely left-footed finish.

Celya Barclais (Celtic): A constant threat down the right for Celtic and defended well when called upon.

Lucy Ashworth-Clifford (Celtic): Kept going forward throughout the 90 minutes and looked assured at the back.

Jade McLaren (Montrose): One of the main reasons for Montrose's good performances and she finished the season with a goal.

Alana Marshall (Spartans): A solid performance as she made her final appearance before retiring from football - a legend for Spartans with 262 appearances.

Carlee Giammona (Glasgow City): She created numerous chances with her powerful running from midfield, and scored the opener.

Amy Gallacher (Celtic): Incredible composure to slot home the title-winning goal for Celtic - her 25th of the season.

Kirsty Howat (Rangers): Two goals for the Rangers striker, who looks to be back to her clinical best.