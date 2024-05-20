Celtic dominate SWPL TOTW after title win
Kelsey Daughtery (Celtic): Kept a clean sheet with crucial saves on the most important day of the season for Celtic.
Joelle Murray (Hibs): Final appearance for Hibs and was named player of the match for her composed performance. A true legend of the club.
Jo Addie (Motherwell): An accomplished performance and a huge factor in Motherwell going 11 league games unbeaten.
Tess Middag (Rangers): Strolled through the match and got on the scoresheet with a lovely left-footed finish.
Celya Barclais (Celtic): A constant threat down the right for Celtic and defended well when called upon.
Lucy Ashworth-Clifford (Celtic): Kept going forward throughout the 90 minutes and looked assured at the back.
Jade McLaren (Montrose): One of the main reasons for Montrose's good performances and she finished the season with a goal.
Alana Marshall (Spartans): A solid performance as she made her final appearance before retiring from football - a legend for Spartans with 262 appearances.
Carlee Giammona (Glasgow City): She created numerous chances with her powerful running from midfield, and scored the opener.
Amy Gallacher (Celtic): Incredible composure to slot home the title-winning goal for Celtic - her 25th of the season.
Kirsty Howat (Rangers): Two goals for the Rangers striker, who looks to be back to her clinical best.