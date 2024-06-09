Celtic Could Try To Strike Loan Deal For Star

Celtic could try to bring back a familiar face for a fresh spell on loan in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Brendan Rodgers led Celtic to another Scottish Premiership title in the recently concluded season, seeing off a challenge from rivals Rangers.

Thoughts are increasingly turning towards Celtic making additions to their squad ahead of a season of Champions League football next term, while they will again look to better Philippe Clement’s Rangers.

Adam Idah, who scored nine goals during his loan spell at Celtic, has been linked with a possible return to the club from Norwich City.

And it is suggested that Celtic could try to once again do a loan deal with Norwich for Idah.

Norwich have just appointed a new manager in the shape of Johannes Hoff Thorup and it remains to be seen if he is including Idah in his plans.

Idah won both the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup during his stint at Parkhead.

The 23-year-old striker has a contract which Norwich which is due to run until the summer of 2028.