Celtic consider goalkeeper Dubravka - gossip

Celtic are eyeing up a move for 35-year-old Newcastle United and Slovenia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Daily Record)

Liverpool goalkeeper Coaimhin Kelleher is tempted by the prospect of Champions League football at Celtic but the Glasgow giants know that even a club-record bid of £15m might not even be enough. (HITC)

According to reports in Germany, Celtic "show interest" in Austria centre-half Flavius Daniliuc, with the 23-year-old expected to leave Italian club Salernitana permanently this summer following their relegation to Serie B. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic could be heading to Serie A with newly-promoted Parma looking at a back-up option for Fabio Pecchia. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Daily Record)

A Celtic move for Adam Idah could be delayed with new Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup keen to evaluate the striker in pre-season. (Football Insider)

Barcelona are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong and have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen for the former Celtic full-back. (Sport - in Spanish)

Read the rest of Tuesday's Scottish gossip.