Celtic consider goalkeeper Dubravka - gossip

Celtic are eyeing up a move for 35-year-old Newcastle United and Slovenia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Daily Record)

Liverpool goalkeeper Coaimhin Kelleher is tempted by the prospect of Champions League football at Celtic but the Glasgow giants know that even a club-record bid of £15m might not even be enough. (HITC)

Saudi club Al-Ettifaq "expect" that a "suitable" offer will tempt Rangers to cash-in on James Tavernier and Connor Goldson. (Hi Koura via Daily Record)

According to reports in Germany, Celtic "show interest" in Austria centre-half Flavius Daniliuc, with the 23-year-old expected to leave Italian club Salernitana permanently this summer following their relegation to Serie B. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic could be heading to Serie A with newly-promoted Parma looking at a back-up option for Fabio Pecchia. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Daily Record)

A Celtic move for Adam Idah could be delayed with new Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup keen to evaluate the striker in pre-season. (Football Insider)

Full-back Ridvan Yilmaz, linked with clubs in his native Turkey, has no plans to leave Rangers this summer, his agent has confirmed. (Football Scotland)

Barcelona are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong and have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen for the former Celtic full-back. (Sport - in Spanish)

Sweden defender Niklas Hult insists the tactics of Jimmy Thelin, which can be "confusing" at first, will bring success to Aberdeen - if players and fans show patience. (Press & Journal, subscription required)

Having been a target for Dundee, defender Jack McMillan has rejected new terms at Partick Thistle and is set to sign for Exeter City. (The Courier)