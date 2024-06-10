Celtic complete signing of Everton’s teenage defender Richardson

Celtic have completed the signing of Everton’s teenage defender Amy Richardson on a three-year deal.

The Glasgow giants announced news of the transfer via a post on their official club website this afternoon.

Richardson spent time in the academy system at Everton. She never appeared for the club at senior level, however, she did train with the first team at times. The youngster was a member of the Everton Under-21 side which competed in the Professional Game Academy League.

As part of her development, Richardson was allowed to join FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division club Liverpool Feds on a dual-registration arrangement this season. She made 19 appearances for the club in all competitions, helping them to record an eighth-place finish.

Richardson is now ready to push on as a senior player and the next step of her career sees her move north of the border to Celtic.

After adding Richardson to her squad, Celtic head coach, Elena Sadiku said “Amy is a really good young player who has the potential to become great with her skills and the mentality of being the best she can be every day.

“I have already coached her during my time at Everton, so it’s going to be great to have her in the team and see her develop in our environment.”

Richardson is the first Everton academy player to have moved on to a new club this summer.