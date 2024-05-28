'Celtic committed to permanent Idah transfer' - gossip

Celtic are committed to securing Adam Idah on a permanent transfer after the 23-year-old impressed on loan, although Norwich City's sacking of David Wagner and search for a new manager could complicate the transfer of the Republic of Ireland striker who is valued at £6m by the Championship club. (Daily Record)

Having rejected the opportunity to sign Wilfred Ndidi as his contract ends with Leicester City, Atletico Madrid have made Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer their priorities to strengthen their midfield. (Rudy Galetti on X)

Atletico Madrid are considering moves for Celtic 23-year-old Matt O’Riley along with Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer and Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino, but none of the three are more advanced than the other as it stands. (Atletico Universe)

Celtic are evaluating whether to make a permanent move for Paulo Bernardo, with the 22-year-old midfielder having been told he is not in Benfica's first-team plans after his loan to the Scottish champions and available for £6m. (Ojogo)

Manager Russell Martin says Southampton are hoping to persuade goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to stay at the club despite the 34-year-old England cap attracting interest from Celtic and other suitors after he broke back into the side to help them win promotion to the Premier League. (Football Scotland)

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.