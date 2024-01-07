Celtic Challenge: Gwalia Lightning 36-19 Glasgow Warriors

Catherine Richards scored two tries against Brython Thunder in the opening round

Celtic Challenge: Gwalia Lightning v Glasgow Warriors Gwalia Lightning (17) 36 Tries: Hopkins 2, Richards, Hughes, Constable, Jones Cons: Metcalfe 3 Glasgow Warriors (5) 19 Tries: Bogan, Tucker 2 Con: Macrae 2

Gwalia Lightning made it two wins from two in the Celtic Challenge with a six-try victory over Glasgow Warriors.

Player of the match Gwennan Hopkins scored two tries, while Catherine Richards took her try tally up to three after last weekend's double.

Half-backs Carys Hughes and Sian Jones crossed along with Abbey Constable.

Holland Bogan scored in the first half for Glasgow while Aillie Tucker's late double ensured a respectable final score.

More to follow.

Gwalia Lightning: Nel Metcalfe; Caitlin Lewis, Kelsie Webster, Molly Anderson-Thomas, Catherine Richards; Carys Hughes, Sian Jones; Abbey Constable, Molly Reardon, Jenni Scoble, Erin Jones, Bryonie King (capt), Kate Williams, Lucy Isaac, Gwennan Hopkins.

Replacements: Mica Evans, Sophie Waug, Lowri Williams, Maisie Davies, Sydney Mead, Kierra Deeks, Jenna De Vera, Kate Davies.

Glasgow Warriors: Kiyomi Honjigawa; Sky Phimister, Claudia McLaren, Lucy Macrae, Pearl Kellie; Ceitidh Ainsworth, Mairi McDonald; Demi Swann, Nikki Simpson, Eilidh Flemming, Emma Turner (co-capt), Ellie Williamson, Holland Bogan, Lucy Winter, Alex Love

Replacements: Karis Craig, Aillie Tucker, Chloe Brown, Sophie Anderson, Izzy Hannay, Rhea Clarke (co-capt), Carla McDonald, Giselle Chicot