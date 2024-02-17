Celtic Challenge: Glasgow Warriors 17-24 Brython Thunder - Bonus-point win for visitors

Celtic Challenge play-off: Glasgow Warriors v Brython Thunder Glasgow Warriors (3) 17 Tries: McLaren, Fraser Con: MacRae 2 Pen: MacRae Brython Thunder (12) 24 Tries: Harries,Thomas-Bradley, Wakely, Webb Cons: Wilkinson 2

Brython Thunder edged a bonus-point Celtic Challenge win at Scotstoun against Glasgow Warriors.

Lucy MacRae's early penalty for the hosts was soon overhauled by Sioned Harries' opportunist try, converted by Molly Wilkinson.

Chloe Thomas-Bradley went over to give the hosts a 12-3 lead at the break.

Claudia McLaren hit back, but tries from Shona Wakely and Meg Webb ensured Thunder's win even before Roma Fraser went over.

MacRae again added the conversion, but the visitors kept the hosts at bay for the remaining 15 minutes to seal victory.

The match was part of the second phase of the Celtic Challenge, the play-off stages after five rounds.

The six teams have now split, with the top three sides playing for first, second and third and the bottom three fourth, fifth and sixth positions.

Glasgow and Brython have joined the other Welsh side, Gwalia Lightning, in the bottom half.

Glasgow failed to pick up a point in the first phase, while Brython's only previous win came against Glasgow in Colwyn Bay earlier in February.

Glasgow Warriors: Lucy MacRae; Coreen Grant, Claudia McLaren, Giselle Chicot, Roma Fraser; Ceitidh Ainsworth, Rhea Clarke (capt); Ailie Tucker, Nikki Simpson, Chloe Brown, Sophie Anderson, Ellie Williamson, Holland Bogan, Izzy Hannay, Megan Hyland.

Replacements: Kaylee Fraser, Demi Swann, Debbie Lee, Eve Thomson, Lucy Winter, Alex Love, Priya Crawford, Carla McDonald.

Brython Thunder: Lauren Smyth; Eleanor Hing, Savanagh Picton-Powell, Meg Webb, Amy Williams; Mollie Wilkinson, Seren Singleton; Chloe Thomas-Bradley, Rosie Carr, Katie Carr, Natalia John, Shona Wakely, Finley Jones, Alex Callender (capt), Sioned Harries

Replacements: Amy Morgan, Erica Kissinger, Cadi-Lois Davies, Charlie Mundy, Katie Bevans, Niamh Terry, Lowri Williams, Eve Dutton