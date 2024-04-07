Celtic captain Clark can't believe growth of women's game

Celtic captain Kelly Clark says she "never saw women's football" becoming as big as it has in Scotland.

Speaking to club media, Clark said she always knew she'd have the chance to play at Celtic Park but never thought it would reach the heights that it has.

Elena Sadiku's side will be returning to the stadium at the end of the month when they face Hearts.

"If you'd asked me three or four years ago will you play at Celtic Park I'd have told you yeah," she said.

"If you'd asked me will you play at Celtic Park in front of 10,000 people I'd have said no.

"I never saw women's football in Scotland getting to that point in my playing career."