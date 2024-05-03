Celtic boss Sadiku 'couldn't care less' about Potter's complaints

Elena Sadiku says she "couldn't care less" about Rangers counterpart Jo Potter's criticism of Celtic's pre-match huddle.

Potter felt Celtic used the huddle as a disruption ploy before last Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final, which Rangers won 2-0, and said "when you've got to use tactics like that it says more about your mindset".

Now Celtic head coach Sadiku as hit back as the sides - level on points at the top of the SWPL - prepare for Monday's seismic Old Firm derby.

“We always do the same thing before games but I think she just wants to have something to say and be tough about it, so I don’t care what she’s saying," said Sadiku.

"I think she just wants to have something to say. If she thinks that's our mindset then she can because I couldn't care less what she has to say.

"We always do the same thing so I don't know where she got that from. If it's something she wants to focus on, let her focus on it.

"If you look at the previous games we played, look at the huddle, look how much time it takes. If she wants to take issue, make us look bad, I have no idea but if she wants to keep focusing on it she can.

"If that makes her happy to say it, let her say it."