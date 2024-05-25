Advertisement

Celtic beats Rangers in Scottish Cup final with last-minute Idah strike

Associated Press
1 min read
  • Celtic's Callum McGregor, centre left, and Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, centre right, lift the trophy afterthe Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
    Celtic's Callum McGregor, centre left, and Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, centre right, lift the trophy afterthe Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
  • Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, right, reacts after conceding a goal to Celtic's Adam Idah, not in the picture, during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
    Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, right, reacts after conceding a goal to Celtic's Adam Idah, not in the picture, during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
  • Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers lifts the trophy after the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
    Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers lifts the trophy after the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
  • Rangers' Todd Cantwell, left, and Celtic's Callum McGregor battle for the ball during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
    Rangers' Todd Cantwell, left, and Celtic's Callum McGregor battle for the ball during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
  • CORRECTS A DISALLOWED GOAL Rangers' Abdallah Sima scores a disallowed goal during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
    CORRECTS A DISALLOWED GOAL Rangers' Abdallah Sima scores a disallowed goal during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
  • Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi, second from left, and Rangers' Leon Balogun battle for the ball during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
    Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi, second from left, and Rangers' Leon Balogun battle for the ball during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
  • Rangers' supporters lit flares during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
    Rangers' supporters lit flares during the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Adam Idah's dramatic last-minute strike earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers missed a couple of chances in a goalless first half and replacement Abdallah Sima put the ball in the net in the 59th minute, only for referee Nick Walsh to rule it out for a foul on Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Celtic, energized by pacy substitutes, looked the more likely to get the breakthrough and when Rangers keeper Jack Butland spilled a long-distance drive, substitute Idah, on loan from Norwich, swooped to knock in the winner.

“I said I'd come here to try and score as many goals as I could (but) I didn't think I’d score a goal like this in front of all these fans,” Idah told BBC Scotland. “It's an amazing feeling.”

Eight added minutes of stoppage time was not enough for Rangers to recover from the blow.

Celtic completed another domestic double after winning its third successive Premiership last week.

Rangers were the better side in the final over 90 minutes but Celtic still found a way to win and increase manager Brendan Rodgers’ remarkable record against Rangers — just one defeat in 18 Old Firm games in his two spells as Celtic boss, leaving Rangers manager Philippe Clement to ponder on how he can change things next season.

“It's a game you don't need to be perfect, you just need to win, and we did that by the end,” Rodgers told the BBC. “We found an energy and a will and desire to keep pushing. Thankfully, we got a winner. The players, their mentality and professionalism has been unbelievable.”