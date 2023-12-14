'Celtic backline outstanding' - McFadden

After seeing off Feyenoord to end their Champions League campaign on a high, James McFadden praised a Celtic defence full of big performances.

Liam Scales put in a Player of the Match performance, Gustaf Lagerbielke scored an injury-time winner, Stephen Welsh made his first start of the season and the defence limited Feyenoord to a single goal despite 19 attempted shots.

"Celtic would've been a little bit fearful going into that game," McFadden told Sportsound.

"For the fact that Stephen Welsh has barely played any football this season, the fact that Lagerbielke is sitting on the bench - £3.5m, Nawrocki isn't even in the squad.

"I thought they were outstanding, the backline.

"And could that goal be the thing that gives Lagerbielke confidence?

"That feeling of importance to the team, maybe it'll just give him a lift and feel like he's part of it.

"At times he hasn't looked assured, but it might give him confidence, feeling part of the group, and that might make all the difference."