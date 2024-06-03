'Celtic among clubs eyeing Bayern's Peretz' - gossip

Celtic have enquired about taking Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who is third choice at Bayern Munich, on loan, but Nottingham Forest, Anderlecht, Real Betis, FC Copenhagen, Union Berlin and Villarreal are also interested in the 23-year-old. (Bild)

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been linked with Celtic, has admitted he will look at options outside of the Premier League as the 25-year-old Irishman searches for regular first-team football this summer. (Daily Record)

Scotland Under-21 left-back Matthew Anderson believes he grew as a player and as a man after the 20-year-old spent time on loan from Celtic to Admira Wacker in Austria. (Daily Record)

