'Celtic among clubs eyeing Bayern's Peretz' - gossip

Celtic have enquired about taking Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who is third choice at Bayern Munich, on loan, but Nottingham Forest, Anderlecht, Real Betis, FC Copenhagen, Union Berlin and Villarreal are also interested in the 23-year-old. (Bild)

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been linked with Celtic, has admitted he will look at options outside of the Premier League as the 25-year-old Irishman searches for regular first-team football this summer. (Daily Record)

Ben Johnson will leave West Ham United upon the expiry of his contract amid strong interest in the English right-back from the likes of Leeds United and Rangers, who have been closely monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation and have asked to be kept informed of developments. (Football Insider)

Defender Thomas Galdames, the 25-year-old who has been linked with Rangers as he joins up with Chile squad for the Copa America, says his agent is working on a summer sale from Argentine top-flight club Godoy Cruz before his contract ends in December. (Cooperativa Deportes)

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot will give Owen Beck, who spent last season on loan to Dundee, and Luke Chambers, who was with Wigan Athletic after a spell at Kilmarnock, a chance in pre-season to stake a claim to become Andy Robertson's understudy at left-back. (Daily Record)

Scotland Under-21 left-back Matthew Anderson believes he grew as a player and as a man after the 20-year-old spent time on loan from Celtic to Admira Wacker in Austria. (Daily Record)

Jimmy Thelin, who suffered a 1-0 defeat by Gothenburg in his final game in charge of Elfsborg before starting his job as Aberdeen manager on Monday, has revealed that the Scottish Premiership club had been monitoring his progress even before he moved from Jönköpings Södra in 2018. (Gothenburg Post via Press & Journal)

The Scottish FA has asked clubs to give the thumbs up to doubling the salaries of president Mike Mulraney and vice-president Les Gray. (Daily Record)