'Celtic have already won the cup'

We asked how you're feeling as Celtic gear up for a Scottish Cup final showdown with Rangers having dominated the derbies this season.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Steve: Brendan Rodgers needs to stick with Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest up top. We also need to hope that our big players turn up on the day, especially Reo Hatate, who can be a game changer. At the back my worry is Liam Scales, who has been found wanting, especially at set pieces. He has had a good season, so I’m hoping he finishes on a high with the cup heading to Celtic Park.

Christopher: A potential double awaits the champions on our greatest calendar date. In my opinion, if our four players turn up - McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate and Maeda - we will be too strong for Rangers again. Carter-Vickers and Kyogo will also play a massive part at some point. Let's continue to write our own story.

Dale: The only way I can see that Celtic can lose this game is inside their heads. In almost (if not all) areas of the pitch, they are superior, and if they play their own game, being brave on the ball without fear and playing like champions, they should win the cup.

Tom: Avoid complacency and approach the game in the same manner as this season's Old Firm meetings. Play our game and not theirs and we will win comfortably. The key battle is midfield and Forrest must start.

Anon: Celtic are mentally stronger than Rangers. They have the mentality to win and the stronger squad. This is their chance to bury Rangers.

Paul: If Celtic play their A-game on Saturday, it will be no contest. A Celtic team laced with skill and determination. We have the best midfield in Scotland with forwards who can score goal. Rangers are full of journeymen and free transfers.

David: The cup final has already been won by Celtic. Rangers can’t compete mentally or physically with Celtic as the momentum has been with us the past three months. Yes, Rangers at their best can beat anyone but it’s been a while since they have been there. For me, Celtic have it in the bag.

Sam: I'll put this bluntly: the defensive lapses will be the shortcomings of Celtic and the dynamic midfield and attack will be the strengths.