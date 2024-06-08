Celtic can afford £12m summer signings - Lennon

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes the club have the capacity to bid £12m for their summer signings, but says wages could be an issue in bringing high calibre players to Glasgow.

Brendan Rodgers has spoken repeatedly about adding quality as the Scottish champions look to improve on a shoddy European record.

But featuring in the top continental competition could well make the difference in attracking players to Celtic, says Lennon.

"There's a carrot of Champions League for players, that's a big incentive," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Do Celtic have the money to go and spend £10-£12m?

They probably do, but can you attract a £10m player plus the wages to come and "play in Scotland? That's the issue that's always there, especially with England on their doorstep.

"They've got a bit of surgery to do on the team. It's not all about £10-£12m players but can you find the nuggets that are out there, bring them in, develop them and then get them playing at that stage."