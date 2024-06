Celtic have made an official offer of £7.6m to Fenerbahce for Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, while Ipswich Town are also following the 29-year-old closely. (AS Marca)

Celtic have a couple of as yet unannounced transfer deals completed and good money has been set aside for more experienced additions to their title-winning squad. (Sunday Mail)

