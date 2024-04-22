Celtic 5-0 Hearts: What the managers said

Celtic manager Elena Sadiku:

"It was job done, it was good to be at Celtic Park, score five goals, we maybe should have scored one more.

"Overall a clean sheet, I thought we controlled the game form the start to the end so I'm really happy with that."

Hearts manager Eva Olid:

"It was a hard day, I think we had a really bad day and they were so good.

"With these teams you cannot commit mistakes and we committed a lot of mistakes.

"It's not easy playing Rangers and Celtic in five days but we need to analyse what we did wrong so it doesn't happen again. We can lose but not in this way."