Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Despite all the changes, I thought we played some really, really good football on an extremely hot day and then just to cap it off with getting the goal late on typified the mentality of the team.

"So pleased for everyone. Pleased to have finished the league campaign strong, to have won the title and give a great day to the supporters. Overall, we come out of the game with the three points and a great way to celebrate."