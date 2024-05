St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "It's another really good performance against Celtic, arguably the best we've played, the longest period we've played well. The second goal's a really poor goal to concede. The third goal's really poor. We just switched off.

"It just shows how far we've come that perhaps we're disappointed not to get a point. They were very, very good as a team. As a collective this season, I'm very proud of them."