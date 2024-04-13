Celtic 3-0 St Mirren: Brendan Rodgers says this is time of season 'when we come alive'

Kyogo Furuhashi scored his 16th goal of the season to put Celtic 2-0 ahead [SNS]

Brendan Rodgers says this is the time of the season "when Celtic comes alive" after they moved four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to three second-half goals against St Mirren.

They took a while to find their feet against fifth-top visitors who would have gone in at half-time believing they had a great chance of a first victory over the reigning champions since January 2021.

But, after Celtic failed to muster an effort on target before the break, two sublime finishes from Japan duo Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi all but secured the points within 15 minutes of the restart.

Adam Idah's close-range header in the closing stages was the icing on the cake - as well as a boost to their goal difference.

The victory piles pressure on city rivals Rangers, who travel to face Ross County on Sunday before playing their other game in hand in Dundee on Wednesday.

"We're in a fantastic position," Rodgers told BBC Scotland. "I really look forward to this period - this is when Celtic comes alive. Five games to go, trophies at stake, Scottish Cup at stake, so bring it on."

The Northern Irishman had been looking for his side to supply the kind of early intensity that had title rivals Rangers on the back foot and two behind in Sunday's draw at Ibrox.

Counterpart Stephen Robinson had dropped top scorer Mikael Mandron to the bench directly to counter that in what he viewed as a crucial opening 20 minutes.

And it was the Buddies who will have been happier with the start as they contained the early onslaught, despite the loss of right-back Elvis Bwomono to a head knock.

Indeed, they did more than just contain. By half-time, Celtic could not muster an attempt on target against a defence superbly marshalled by Alex Gogic.

At the other end, Greg Kiltie failed to finish from a fine cross then Gogic strode imperiously forward to set up Toyosi Olusanya, only for the striker to lash wide.

St Mirren, though, were dealt a double blow as left-back Scott Tanser was forced off at half-time, with Jaden Brown his replacement, and Kiltie followed moments into the second half to be replaced with Lewis Jamieson.

Seconds later and Celtic broke the deadlock as right-back Alistair Johnston set up Hatate for a precise side-footed drive into the top corner from the edge of the penalty box.

All of a sudden, the wind of change was blowing Celtic bodies - as well as piles of rubbish - into the St Mirren penalty box.

An unmarked Kyogo had already somehow flicked a header wide from a Johnston cross before the two combined again, only for the Japan striker to this time nod powerfully past Zach Hemming.

Hemming's goal was now under siege and it was no surprise when substitute striker Idah was on hand to finish on the rebound after the goalkeeper had blocked from Matt O'Riley.

Player of the match - Reo Hatate (Celtic)

St Mirren centre-back Alex Gogic owned the first half, but Reo Hatate remained Celtic's shining light before and after the midfielder's excellent opening goal sparked the hosts into life [SNS]

Tale of two halves - analysis

Rodgers' buoyant mood shortly before kick-off will have darkened by half-time, but whatever was said in the dressing room at the break ensured he had a spring in his step again by the final whistle.

St Mirren threatened a first home defeat since Hearts' visit in December, but that is now nine without loss since then, eight of them victories, as his side throw down the gauntlet to their city rivals in the title race.

The ability to throw on quality substitutes, including a captain, Callum McGregor, held in reserve because of a lack of match fitness, was perhaps the deciding factor against a side who had lost two key players a couple of minutes into the second half.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson will take heart from his side's first-half performance, but there will be few other positives.

Kilmarnock's win over St Johnstone means the fifth-top Buddies find themselves eight adrift in the race for a possible European qualifying place.

They have now lost all four meetings with Celtic by an aggregate of 10-1 and have now only beaten the Glasgow side once in 35 meetings.

What they said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "I just felt that in the first half we were a bit passive in our pressing and counter pressing. We didn't keep the ball well enough to combine and sustain the attack.

"The first goal is critical. The players were outstanding for the remainder. It is a huge credit to the players. Everything started to connect much better and cleaner."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We were excellent for 45 minutes and then we can get undone by two excellent goals. Kyogo's movement for the second goal was fantastic and the delivery as well. And the first goal was a super finish.

"That's the difference in levels. The two injuries before and at half-time stopped a bit of our momentum."

What's next?

Celtic face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final in a week's time (12:30 BST) while both they and St Mirren await news of their first top-six fixtures after the Premiership splits into two sections for the final five games.