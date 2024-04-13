Celtic 3-0 St Mirren: What the manager said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists he said "nothing overboard" at the break as his side put behind them a poor first half to overpower St Mirren.

"I just felt that in the first half we were a bit passive in our pressing and counter pressing," he tells BBC Scotland.

"We didn't keep the ball well enough to combine and sustain the attack.

"It was just about maintaining the patience and speed of the game and, once we get the goal early in the second half - great combinations and finish from Reo - these types of games, when the opposition is tight and compact, the first goal is critical.

"The players were outstanding for the remainder. It is a huge credit to the players. Everything started to connect much better and cleaner."