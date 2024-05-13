Celtic 3-0 Partick Thistle: What the managers said

Celtic manager Elena Sadiku:

"We knew that if we played our game, did what we knew we could do then we'd create chances.

"We should have scored more in the first half, I think Murphy Agnew's shot especially should have been a goal.

"But we stayed patient, kept working and got two more goals.

"I don't think we played fast enough and that helped Partick but I think the subs brought energy and some more speed. I'm happy with the three points."

Partick Thistle boss Brian Graham:

"It's progress again, I think that's the best we've played against Celtic all season.

"There's two games to go, they're favourites for the title. It was a sloppy mistake for the second goal, Emma is devastated with herself but she's been absolutely magnificent all season.

"I thought she was brilliant today, Celtic actually stopped coming down her side because they weren't getting past her. I thought for large parts of the game we were well in it and we'll take those positives from it."