Celtic 2-1 Rangers: What the manager said

Rangers manager Philippe Clement: "Of course, disappointed at losing. Mostly disappointed about first 20 minutes when we weren't aggressive enough.

"Also in the decision making in the tackle and getting a red card because that changed the game.

"We had our chances and made our goal. At half-time, the xG of the teams is similar. If you stay with 11, it's another story.

"To speak about positive things, the team kept on fighting and made it difficult for Celtic. There was a lot of tension in the stadium because my team kept fighting. That's what I demand of them.

"John [Lundstram] made a bad decision and he knows [that]. We don't forget everything he has done for the team. Now it's looking forward.

"Everybody felt there was still a chance. You need to take those moments and we were not clinical enough.

"We need to recover fast and get the three points against Dundee."

Asked if the title is Celtic's, he adds: "I never accept until it's mathematically sure. It's a long shot now."