Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Key stats
Rangers attempted eight shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Scottish Premiership this season.
Rangers have scored in 33 of their 36 games, more often than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.
Celtic have scored in each of their last seven games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 19 goals in that run.
Matt O'Riley has scored 15 goals this season (one in this game), more than any other Celtic player in the Scottish Premiership.