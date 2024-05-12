Advertisement

Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Key stats

BBC

  • Rangers attempted eight shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Rangers have scored in 33 of their 36 games, more often than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Celtic have scored in each of their last seven games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 19 goals in that run.

  • Matt O'Riley has scored 15 goals this season (one in this game), more than any other Celtic player in the Scottish Premiership.