Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Have your say

The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
The show will begin airing in the fall.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
The seven-year major leaguer collapsed while coaching his son's Little League game on Thursday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.
“I think friends can have disagreements or not see eye to eye on things.”
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
Hamlin held off Kyle Larson over the final 15 laps.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.
Andy Behrens highlights non-rookies to see their fantasy football value on the rise coming out of the NFL Draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your mailbag questions in the first May edition of The Cheap Seats.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more