Celtic 1-2 Lazio: Key stats

Celtic are now without a win in their last 11 Champions League home games (D2 L9), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 16 at Celtic Park, with only three sides enduring longer runs without a home win in the competition – Steaua Bucharest (13, 1996-2013), Lille (13, 2006-2021) and Club Brugge (12, 2016-2020).

Kyogo Furuhashi became the first Japanese player to score for Celtic in the Champions League since Shunsuke Nakamura v Manchester Utd in November 2006.

Lazio have now gone 21 Champions League games without a clean sheet, the longest run of any side currently in the competition, with Celtic joint-third in this ranking with 12 games.

This game saw four Japanese players start a Champions League game for the first time (Reo Hatete, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda for Celtic and Daichi Kamada for Lazio).

Pedro’s goal for Lazio was, at 94 minutes 57 seconds, the fifth-latest winner in a Champions League game since 2003-04.

Matt O'Riley registered his 20th assist in all competitions since his debut for Celtic in January 2022, more than any other player for the club in that time (Jota next on 19).