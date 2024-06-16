Celta Vigo eyeing reunion with Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias

The powers that be at Celta Vigo have set their sights on a headline member of the attacking setup at La Liga rivals Real Betis.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who highlight Borja Iglesias as the player in question.

Frontman Borja, for his part, is fresh off spending the 2nd half of this past season out on loan away from parent club Betis.

After he managed a total of just 10 appearances for Xabi Alonso’s record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen, however, the Bundesliga champions have already come to the decision not to activate their option to buy the 31-year-old.

Borja, as a result, is all set to make the move back to the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

His stay back on Real Betis’ books, however, may not last long…

This comes amid confirmation on the part of the aforementioned MD that the experienced striker has been identified as a leading summer target by the brass at Celta Vigo.

Borja spent five of the earlier years of his career developing on the books of Celta, with the Celestes now more than eager for a reunion.

The Spanish international’s wages, as well as the transfer fee involved, could prove a stumbling block, but with Betis eager to shift Borja off their books, common ground being found is not at all out of the question.

