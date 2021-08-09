Cell phone data reliability at heart of hearing in arson case

Aug. 9—LIMA — The accuracy and reliability of cell phone tower data and the interpretation of that data by a Logan County detective were at the heart of a hearing held Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser took under advisement the testimony offered during a hearing on a defense motion to suppress evidence in the case of Timothy Messer.

Messer, 64, and co-defendant Jason Raines, 51, both of Lima, were indicted in October 2020 on one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, for allegedly starting a fire last summer at a South Dixie Highway residence.

A jury trial for Messer and Raines was originally scheduled for Monday but has been continued to an undetermined date.

Shawnee Township law enforcement officials and first responders were dispatched on June 6, 2020, to 2975 S. Dixie Highway in response to a fire at a residential structure that was the residence of Jack Cornelius.

Investigators determined the fire to be suspicious, citing evidence that indicated the fire started on the ground floor, away from sources of accidental ignition.

According to court records, the investigation revealed Cornelius and Messer had an ongoing feud involving a common girlfriend, Susan Walendzik. Messer reportedly told Cornelius he would "go down" if Walendzik failed to pay the money she owed him.

Evidence in the form of cellular phone records obtained by detectives determined that cell phones owned by Messer and Raines were communicating in the hours leading up to the fire through towers on Fourth Street and McClain Road, a short distance from the scene of the fire. Defense Attorney Chima Ekeh is seeking to have that information suppressed at trial.

Detective Sgt. Tom Watson, of the Logan County Sheriff's Office, took the witness stand Monday and testified that he is trained in the interpretation of cell phone tower data collection and has testified in court on three criminal cases in three counties about his knowledge and training.

Prosecutors asked that Watson be declared an expert in cell phone data collection, but Ekeh objected. He maintained the analysis of such data "is not a precise science" because the software used "fails to take into consideration the variables connected" with such interpretations.

Assistant Prosecutor Mariah Cunningham said courts nationwide have accepted the software program used by Watson as credible and legally acceptable.

The judge gave attorneys until the end of the week to file case law citations in support of their respective arguments.