Celik: Galatasaray reignite interest in Roma right back

Galatasaray are reportedly ready to return to Roma for Zeki Celik, wanting to pick up the unneeded full back this summer.

The 27-year-old Turkish midfielder struggled for consistent playing time under both Jose Mourinho and Daniele De Rossi in the Italian capital this term, seeing just 663 minutes of action across 17 Serie A matches, failing to prove a convincing figure.

De Rossi is keen to revitalise the Roma squad this summer and kickstart a new project. A number of redundant players are expected to depart, with Celik clearly on that list. He has two years left on his contract in the capital.

Galatasaray return for Celik

Page 10 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Galatasaray have reignited interest in Celik ahead of the summer transfer window, keen to welcome the right back in the coming weeks. They previously looked for a deal in January but couldn’t find an agreement with Roma.

The Giallorossi are hoping to earn around €7m from the 27-year-old’s sale, 15% of which will go to Lille due to a future resale clause.