Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series 5 trailer

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The crew start with the Chris Jones contract and what the failed holdouts this season mean for the future of the franchise tag. Next, they address some key injuries in the AFC North, including J.K. Dobbins, Diontae Johnson and Jack Conklin. Finally, the duo dive into the Aaron Rodgers injury and what the New York Jets plan to do next. Fitz and Charles wrap up the show with a new segment where they decide what's news and what's noise over the last week.