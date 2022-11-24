Celebrity Pick Party vs. Duff Goldman 'NFL Slimetime'
Chef Duff Goldman selects the game winners of three NFL Week 12 games.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Trey Lance was out of his walking boot and all smiles Monday night in Mexico City -- a welcome sight for the 49ers Faithful after the QB's heartbreaking injury.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills (12:30 p.m., CBS):
Travis Kelce shared a few words with teammates after scoring a touchdown that gave Chiefs a victory over the Chargers.
The Patriots' last-second win over the Jets saved Julian Edelman from humiliation while forcing Brandon Marshall to get a permanent reminder of his lost bet in Week 11.