Celebrity Pick Party: Nickelodeon Slimetime Team vs. Lindsey Vonn 'NFL Slimetime'
Ski racer Lindsey Vonn and the "NFL Slimetime" team pick winners of Week 6 matchups.
Colorado hosts Stanford Friday night in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT
The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres have reportedly dismissed John Roth and Kathryn D'Angelo.
Kai Jones has been away from the team this fall due to “personal reasons,” and he posted earlier this week that he wanted to be traded.
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Paulo Costa is not medically cleared to fight Khamzat Chimaev on Oct. 21 in the co-main event of UFC 294, so former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman accepted the bout.
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals three forwards he's avoiding in drafts for the upcoming NBA season.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Sergio Brown reportedly was deported Tuesday from Mexico and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego.
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.
How a terrible football game gained immortality.
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.
A win on Sunday by a playoff driver equals a ticket to the championship race at Phoenix.
The Dolphins will be without their rookie running back for at least four weeks.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
Dybantsa is one of the best players in the country, regardless of class and is now ranked the No. 1 prospect in the talented 2025 class, moving 6-9 forward Cameron Boozer to the No. 2 slot.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.