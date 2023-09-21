Celebrity Pick Party: Nickelodeon Slimetime Team vs. Sofia Wylie 'NFL Slimetime'
Actress Sofia Wylie and the "NFL Slimetime" team pick winners of Week 3 matchups.
The Zoom call between running backs cited by the memo happened back in July. But something new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell did last week regarding a completely different issue might have played a role.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
Hield has a $19.3 million cap hit for next season.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Losing sleep over what to do at RB? You're not alone. Scott Pianowski examines a start to the season that has featured injuries and limited production.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Head coach Frank Reich didn't expound on the extent of the injury, but it forced Young to miss practice on Wednesday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up five players to trade away and two to target if you're looking to make a deal this week.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
Kareem Hunt is back with the Browns, the same team he's played with for the last four seasons.
All eyes are on the Buffs again for a road trip to Oregon.
All isn't lost for some 0-2 teams. As for others ... yikes. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson is balling out for Atlanta, Deshaun Watson has been a mess and Sam Howell is showing positive signs for the Commanders.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.