Celebrity pick party: Nickelodeon Slimetime Team vs. Josh Richards 'NFL Slimetime'
Celebrity pick party: Nickelodeon Slimetime Team vs. social media personality Josh Richards on Nickelodeon's "NFL Slimetime"
Celebrity pick party: Nickelodeon Slimetime Team vs. social media personality Josh Richards on Nickelodeon's "NFL Slimetime"
"I continue leaving trails but it won’t be for the Blazers."
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
There has been a debate about the Eagles' signature play.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
If there ever was a chance of Kaepernick getting another chance, that time is gone. But that doesn't mean we should forget what was taken from him, or recognize how much he'd love to get one more shot.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Lillard is reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a three-team deal with the Suns.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
After Taylor Swift's day at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce finally opens about the rumors about the two dating ... sort of.
Brian Harman dominated the British Open earlier this year in what was just his third career win in more than 300 starts on the PGA Tour.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
The point spread for Broncos vs. Bears is telling.
"This week ... it's going to hit home" that LIV players aren't at the Ryder Cup.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers have scored 100 Truck Series wins since 2010.
Here's the latest fantasy trade tips from Sal Vetri, including buy-low and sell-high candidates ahead of Week 4!