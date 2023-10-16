Celebrity Big Brother's return is said to be in the works

Vincent Dolman - ITV

Celebrity Big Brother looks like it might be following in the footsteps of regular Big Brother in getting a revival on ITV.

As reported by Broadcast, ITV is working on bringing back the celebrity version, but is planning to air it on ITV1, rather than on ITV2.

The launch of the current series was the most viewed Big Brother has been since 2012, while ITV has already confirmed that a second civilian will air next year.

Vincent Dolman - ITV

However, an ITV spokesperson has stated that news of a celebrity version is not official.

"At present, we are focused on the current series of Big Brother and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course," the broadcaster's official statement reads.

During its Channel 5 era, Celebrity Big Brother had a host of memorable moments, from Kim Woodburn's rivalry with Nicola McLean and needing to be removed the house by security, "David's dead!", Courtney Act's wardrobe malfunction on launch night, Megan McKenna's diary room rage, the late Sarah Harding's ill-advised romance with Chad Johnson, and more.

Shutterstock for Big Brother

CBB was also responsible for Rylan Clark going from novelty The X Factor contestant to fan favourite, as well as presenter of Bit on the Side.

Obviously, Rylan isn't involved in ITV's revival, and recently admitted he's quite sad about it.

"I would've gone back to Big Brother in a heartbeat. And it was... quite difficult actually, because I didn't find out until nigh-on when everyone else found out, which I was quite upset about," he said.

"But, I genuinely, hand on heart, wish everyone well, because I've wanted that show to come back for a long time. But from a personal point of view, I was devastated."

Big Brother airs Sundays to Friday sat 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Each episode is followed by Big Brother Late & Live at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

