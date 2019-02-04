Celebrities Show Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick Over Super Bowl 2019 Weekend

Celebrities, athletes and activists used social media to share their support for Colin Kaepernick before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted his gratitude, often by posting photos of people sporting #Imwithkap jerseys ahead of the big game.

Kaepernick tweeted a photo of rapper Chamillionaire wearing his jersey.

My brother @chamillionaire always been a real one! pic.twitter.com/v0uRUyQfTu — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 3, 2019

He also tweeted photos of LeBron James wearing the former NFL player’s jersey number.

The hashtag #Imwithkap refers to supporting Kaepernick and protesting the NFL for its treatment of the athlete.

Kaepernick began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by not standing for the national anthem during NFL games in 2016. Other NFL players ― and other athletes ― joined in the protests. Many have alleged that the NFL blackballed Kaepernick, who has not been signed to a team since becoming a free agent after the 2016 season, for his activism.

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted Sunday morning that she would not watch the Super Bowl because she wanted to support Kaepernick.

“To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs,” she wrote, in part. “It’s not worth it.”

I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it. #ImWithKappic.twitter.com/fNEeke0crs — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 3, 2019

Rapper Common also expressed his solidarity with Kaepernick by tweeting a photo of himself and civil rights icon activist Angela Davis wearing a #Imwithkap jersey.

“You know where I stand,” he wrote.

I can’t explain how much it means to have the support of the Icon Angela Davis! She has laid the foundation for myself and many others to fight against anti-blackness, and has never wavered! We love and appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/do4AIRTHJR — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 2, 2019

The support for Kaepernick and his activism continued through Sunday:

Thank you to my Brother @KDTrey5 for rockin with me, especially this week! pic.twitter.com/cTl76CrpsY — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 1, 2019

Thank you to my Brother @TreySongz for holdin me down! pic.twitter.com/LA2xakQ2BJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 1, 2019