Celebrities, flavorful hats arrive at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby
It wouldn’t be the Kentucky Derby without random celebrity sightings — and this year’s race is no exception. From Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers, here’s a look at who has been spotted hanging out at Churchill Downs for horse racing’s Super Bowl:
Brady, who is now a prolific tweeter, posted this photo on social media of him and his NFL crew:
*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019
If there is any beef between Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, who the New England Patriots traded away a few years ago, it didn’t stop Jimmy G from appearing in this photo. Also note the two head coaches: the Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury and Tennessee Titans’ Mike Vrabel.
Brady also appeared in a picture with Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is definitely the best dressed out of anyone in this group:
It's #KyDerby SZN for Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield and co.
📷 @benrawitz pic.twitter.com/oWUxBNVtwa
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2019
And Brady’s coach, Bill Belichick, in a rare moment, was caught smiling on the red carpet.
Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday (@LindaH_Official) getting some TV time on NBC’s broadcast of the Kentucky Derby. There is a heavy Patriots presence at the Derby, with Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Brian Hoyer, among others. pic.twitter.com/tR6HAZPRb3
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 4, 2019
Another high-profile NFL quarterback in attendance is the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, who brought along plenty of teammates — and Randall Cobb, too.
Aaron Rodgers and his Derby crew on the red carpet. #LEX18AtTheDerby pic.twitter.com/BiJIsWFvVL
— LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) May 4, 2019
None of these wardrobes, though, will top Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who is actually working the race for NBC as its lifestyle correspondent:
Lookin' good, @VonMiller! 😎 pic.twitter.com/GmwLvt05Rn
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 3, 2019
As for non-sports celebrities at the Derby, here are some Backstreet Boys. Kevin Richardson’s mustache is still fire:
Backstreet Boys in the house pic.twitter.com/FaMNMOSucY
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 4, 2019
And of course, the hats are top-notch, from the horse head to all types of flowers:
The hats of the #KentuckyDerby are wild as always 😂#KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/QObB691VIG
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 4, 2019
Also slated to be at the Derby are Boyz II Men, Master P and Darryl McDaniels from “Run DMC,” among others.
