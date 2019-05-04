Celebrities, flavorful hats arrive at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby

It wouldn’t be the Kentucky Derby without random celebrity sightings — and this year’s race is no exception. From Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers, here’s a look at who has been spotted hanging out at Churchill Downs for horse racing’s Super Bowl:

Brady, who is now a prolific tweeter, posted this photo on social media of him and his NFL crew:

*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

If there is any beef between Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, who the New England Patriots traded away a few years ago, it didn’t stop Jimmy G from appearing in this photo. Also note the two head coaches: the Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury and Tennessee Titans’ Mike Vrabel.

Brady also appeared in a picture with Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is definitely the best dressed out of anyone in this group:

And Brady’s coach, Bill Belichick, in a rare moment, was caught smiling on the red carpet.

Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday (@LindaH_Official) getting some TV time on NBC’s broadcast of the Kentucky Derby. There is a heavy Patriots presence at the Derby, with Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Brian Hoyer, among others. pic.twitter.com/tR6HAZPRb3 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 4, 2019

Another high-profile NFL quarterback in attendance is the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, who brought along plenty of teammates — and Randall Cobb, too.

Aaron Rodgers and his Derby crew on the red carpet. #LEX18AtTheDerby pic.twitter.com/BiJIsWFvVL — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) May 4, 2019

None of these wardrobes, though, will top Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who is actually working the race for NBC as its lifestyle correspondent:

As for non-sports celebrities at the Derby, here are some Backstreet Boys. Kevin Richardson’s mustache is still fire:

Backstreet Boys in the house pic.twitter.com/FaMNMOSucY — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 4, 2019

And of course, the hats are top-notch, from the horse head to all types of flowers:

A woman wears a hat during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Fans display their fancy hats prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4, 2019 at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, KY.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: A man wearing a festive hat looks on prior to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Also slated to be at the Derby are Boyz II Men, Master P and Darryl McDaniels from “Run DMC,” among others.

