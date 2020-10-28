Celebrities React To Dodgers' World Series Victory Like You Knew They Would

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988 brought the stars out on Tuesday.
Celebrities toasted the Dodgers after they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to win their seventh championship in franchise history.
LeBron James, whose Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title just weeks ago, pleaded for a parade to honor both squads. Actor Alyssa Milano of “Charmed” and “Who’s the Boss?” posted a throwback photo in Dodgers gear. Movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger chimed in, too.
Call it a Hollywood ending.
Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020
TEARS! Woooooohoooooo! Thank you, #Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/SnCjQJDadA— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 28, 2020
Congrats to the Los Angeles Dodgers! Ending a 32 year drought! Great to see!— Bill Burr (@billburr) October 28, 2020
Congrats Dodgers!— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 28, 2020
Fav memory is seeing my brothers dance to “Dodger Blue” https://t.co/puDJSwpfdD after winning the championship ON my brothers birthday. #WorldSeries 💙— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 28, 2020
Congratulations @Dodgers! What a fantastic championship. For the Dodgers fans out there, here’s my attempt at #ITFDB from earlier in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/BLzHF8Dw9d— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2020
Today my Daughter said her first word...“Daddy.” The Dodgers won the World Series. Vin Scully liked my tweet. If Chumbawumba released a new single, this would be the greatest day of my life pic.twitter.com/QX6qGjNQiE— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) October 28, 2020
#Dodgers End of tweet pic.twitter.com/TdsxkvXWyH— James Caan (@James_Caan) October 28, 2020
'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020.— Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) October 28, 2020
What a year. What a season. What a team.
Congratulations @Dodgers
