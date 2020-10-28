Celebrities React To Dodgers' World Series Victory Like You Knew They Would

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The Los Angeles Dodgersfirst World Series title since 1988 brought the stars out on Tuesday.

Celebrities toasted the Dodgers after they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to win their seventh championship in franchise history.

LeBron James, whose Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title just weeks ago, pleaded for a parade to honor both squads. Actor Alyssa Milano of “Charmed” and “Who’s the Boss?” posted a throwback photo in Dodgers gear. Movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger chimed in, too.

Call it a Hollywood ending.

